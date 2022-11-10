On Saturday June 4, ANNETTE M. SMITH, age 82, of Rockville, Maryland passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home.
Survived by her son Michael, daughter in law Rebecca Anne Emiline and grandchild, Michelle; daughter, Jeanne Anne Smith; son, Van Smith and grandchildren, Gabby and Maddy Smith; daughter and son in law, Karla and John Daly; brother, Jim Mimms, sister in law, Edith "Snookie" Emiline Hess; as well as extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Smith, daughter, Lynne Rae Smith, father, Mike Emiline, mother Nina Clemons Emiline, brothers Stanley "Tom" Emiline, Mike Jr. "Ike" Emiline and Ivan Emiline.
A native of West Virginia known as Sis, Net and MeMaw. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother devoted to her family and home. A 40 year professional career in the retail shoe industry who retired after 25 years with her daughter at Jeanne's Shoes.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, 11 a.m., at Oakdale Church, 3425 Emory Church Road, Olney, Maryland 20832. Live simulcast of service will be available at live.oakdale.church. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy and memorial contributions may be made in Annette M. Smith's name to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org.
