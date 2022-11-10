Thank you for Reading.

Annette M. Smith
On Saturday June 4, ANNETTE M. SMITH, age 82, of Rockville, Maryland passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home.

Survived by her son Michael, daughter in law Rebecca Anne Emiline and grandchild, Michelle; daughter, Jeanne Anne Smith; son, Van Smith and grandchildren, Gabby and Maddy Smith; daughter and son in law, Karla and John Daly; brother, Jim Mimms, sister in law, Edith "Snookie" Emiline Hess; as well as extended family and friends.

