ANNETTE SPAUR, 60,of Spencer, died June 29, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, July 3, 2020
Austin, Daniel - 12:30 p.m., Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.
Browning, James - 1:30 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Cogar, Lela - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Cook, Thermal - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Estep, Jerry - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Grose, Violet - 2 p.m., Phillips Cemetery, Ovapa.
Hager, Vaughn - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Ratliff, Karen - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Rose, Mary - 3 p.m., Mollohan Cemetery, Birch River.
Smith, Dorothy - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.