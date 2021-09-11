Thank you for Reading.

Annie Lou Crowder Workman
ANNIE LOU CROWDER WORKMAN, 94, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2021, at her home.

She was a Homemaker, retired from CAMC Laundry/Housekeeping and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Mollie and Fred Cook of Red House; three sisters, four brothers and her grand daugther.

Also preceding her in death were her husbands Everett "Ted" Crowder and Hershel Workman.

Surviving her are, David and Betty; Ray and Sharon; Earl and Angie; Roger and Debbie; Sherry and Bob; Barbie and Freddie, 16 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren.

A Special Thank you for her caregivers, Doreen Motley, Mary Motley, Shonna Hugle, Carolyn Jordan and Lauren Brown.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Stoner officiating.

Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the Funeral Home. Private family Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery, Charleston at a later date.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Workman's name may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.

The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com

Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is service the Workman Family.

