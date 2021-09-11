Annie Lou Crowder Workman Sep 11, 2021 1 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANNIE LOU CROWDER WORKMAN, 94, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2021, at her home.She was a Homemaker, retired from CAMC Laundry/Housekeeping and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.Preceding her in death were her parents, Mollie and Fred Cook of Red House; three sisters, four brothers and her grand daugther.Also preceding her in death were her husbands Everett "Ted" Crowder and Hershel Workman.Surviving her are, David and Betty; Ray and Sharon; Earl and Angie; Roger and Debbie; Sherry and Bob; Barbie and Freddie, 16 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren.A Special Thank you for her caregivers, Doreen Motley, Mary Motley, Shonna Hugle, Carolyn Jordan and Lauren Brown.Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Stoner officiating.Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the Funeral Home. Private family Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery, Charleston at a later date.Memorial donations in Mrs. Workman's name may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.comCunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is service the Workman Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Annie Lou Crowder Workman Funeral Home Christianity Ted Funeral Service Burial Donation Memorial Recommended for you Local Spotlight Edna Vernell Megginson Jerry Cantrell Naomi Ruth Thornton Michael Ray Barker Robert L. Cantley Maxine "Toodle" Lipscomb Cole Maria Alvarez Blank Linda Sue Hitchcock Theresa Agnes Withrow David Kent Ramey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 11, 2021 Daily Mail WV Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained