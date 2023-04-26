ANSIS SWOPE, 77, of Nitro, WV passed away at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after a long illness on April 23, 2023, surrounded by family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Swope, and his mother, Maiga Alexandra Udris.
He is survived by his sister Ramona Swope Caincross (Billy), daughters, Keira (Swope) Durham Cook-Ranson (W. David), and Christen (Swope) Hartwell (Eric). He is also survived by three grandchildren whom he loved very much: Caiden Storm Durham, Evan Alexander Hartwell, and Morgan Reese Hartwell; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
While born in Passau, Germany, Ansis and his family originate from Riga, Latvia, and immigrated with his mother and aunts to this country in the very late 1940s. His daughters are first generation Latvian Americans. Ansis was a true American Patriot; and while he was very proud of his Latvian heritage, he was also an extremely proud American, and loved the United States of America.
He graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1962, received his Bachelor' Degree in Education from West Virginia Institute of Technology, and his Master's Degree + in Education from West Virginia University.
Ansis was a retired educator; he taught in Kanawha County Schools for over thirty years. He was an avid fan of all West Virginia University athletics; especially football. He was an avid bowler of many years. He also loved the ocean and spent many happy times over the last 34 years at his vacation home in Holden Beach, NC.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans, WV with the Rev. Richie McNiel officiating.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
If you are so inclined, you may send flowers or a donation to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, WV.
You may visit Ansis's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Swope family.
