With heaven as his final destination, ANTHONY (BARLOW) BARILLARO went to his eternal heavenly home with the Lord on July 11th, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Anthony, "Tony," was born in Dawmont (Dawson Mines) on March 26th, 1941. He was preceded in death by loving parents James and Antonetta (Barlow) Barillaro and, adoring big sister Daisy Barillaro.
Anthony is survived by his wife Sandy, daughters Maria (Tim) Barba and Krista (Brian) Fischer and sons Anthony (Alexandra) and Jim (Michelle) Barillaro, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and sister Mary Roberts. He loved his family fiercely and unconditionally, and will be remembered as a kind, generous, and gentle man.
Anthony graduated from Victory High School in 1958. He was dedicated to receiving an education, hitchhiking over an hour a day each way, and graduated from Fairmont State University in 1962. He then went on to earn his Master's degree from West Virginia University in 1964. Following his education, he was employed by Union Carbide in South Charleston, WV, which launched a life-long career in finance. He made many lasting friendships throughout his career and was even introduced to his wife (Sandy) of 50 years by his co-worker, who was Sandy's sister, Carma.
Anthony devoutly loved his family, which he considered his greatest accomplishment in life. His family will remember him as the best father, husband, brother, and grand-father. His passing leaves large voids in all their hearts. He, also, was so very proud of his Italian heritage, being a first-generation Italian American. He was passionate about maintaining his Italian heritage, looked forward to speaking Italian whenever he could, and could eat spaghetti every day of the week, which he passed on to all four of his children.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 17th, at Christian Assembly Church, where he attended from his youth located at 316 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort, WV, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at Christian Assembly Church on Saturday, July 18th, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Frederick Aves officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.
He also attended Bethel Baptist Church in Cary, NC, where there will be memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Assembly Church Missions Department.
Out of respect to our elderly and vulnerable visitors, face masks are requested at services, as well as practicing social distancing. If you do not have a mask, they will be provided.
Online condolences, www.davisweaverfuneralhome.com.
The Davis-Weaver Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barillaro Family during this time.