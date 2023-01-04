Anthony Dominick Romeo

ANTHONY DOMINICK "DOM" ROMEO, 34, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, passed away on December 26, 2022 at VCU Medical Center in Virginia. Dominick courageously fought a battle to regain his health after a liver transplant in January 2022. He spent most of the year in the hospital or at his home-away-from home, The Doorways, in Richmond, Virginia. Thankfully, Dom was able to enjoy a few treasured trips back home and to the family farm throughout the year. In October, he had one special weekend with his family in Lewisburg, West Virginia creating lasting memories with his children.
Dominick's big heart and larger-than-life personality immediately drew people to him. His sense of humor, intellect and quick-wit was unmatched. He never knew a stranger and could carry on a conversation with anyone. He loved spending time with his family, especially at "The Farm" in Bolar, Virginia where you could find him hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers or enjoying family game nights. The Farm was never more magical than when he married his beautiful wife, Brooke, there in 2016.
You were likely to see him in tie dye, camo or a toboggan, unless he was heading to court, when he would be dressed to the nines. He was a big dog lover and his dogs, Boone and Tuck, were some of his closest companions. Dominick also loved West Virginia deeply, due to his family's roots, and he could easily belt out "Country Roads."
He was born to parents Anthony and Ann Pack Romeo, on December 9, 1988 in Huntington, West Virginia. They provided amazing support and love, caring for him during his illness.
In 2007, Dominick graduated from Ryle High School, where he played football for four years and went to state with his team. He enjoyed many good times with his friends, while always being the one to bring unlikely people together. He went on to study Political Science and Government at the University of Kentucky. During his senior year, Dominick studied in Anchorage, Alaska where he had incredible adventures. In the summers during college, Dominick would work at Riverbend Music Center, where he had some of his best memories that would make him break out in laughter.
Dominick pursued a career in law after graduating from Northern Kentucky University-Salmon P. Chase College of Law and became the first lawyer in his extended family. He began his legal career fearlessly while setting out a goal to help the under dog. Dominick was recognized as a Kentucky Super Lawyer Rising Star three years in a row.
The biggest joys of Dominick's life were his children, Rocco Matteo, Meadow Luna and Coco Francesca. Dominick's love for his children radiated to all those he knew and met.
In addition to his parents and children, Dominick is survived by his wife, Brooke; his sister, Gabriela; his grandmothers, Janet Pack and Mitzi Romeo; his nephew, Ezra Jude, and his nephew on the way, Waylon Dominick. Dominick was dearly loved by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bob Pack and Tony Romeo; cousins Matthew Pack and Craig Kirkham; and aunt, Tona Kirkham.
Family and friends will be received on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. In honor of Dominick, wear your bright colors to reflect his bold personality and bright life. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, January 7, at St. Paul Catholic Parish, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Good Samaritan Hospital's NICU, where his two daughters were lovingly cared for. In addition, a trust fund has been set up for the children. Donations can be made to it through Fifth Third Bank.