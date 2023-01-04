Thank you for Reading.

Anthony Dominick Romeo
ANTHONY DOMINICK "DOM" ROMEO, 34, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, passed away on December 26, 2022 at VCU Medical Center in Virginia. Dominick courageously fought a battle to regain his health after a liver transplant in January 2022. He spent most of the year in the hospital or at his home-away-from home, The Doorways, in Richmond, Virginia. Thankfully, Dom was able to enjoy a few treasured trips back home and to the family farm throughout the year. In October, he had one special weekend with his family in Lewisburg, West Virginia creating lasting memories with his children.

Dominick's big heart and larger-than-life personality immediately drew people to him. His sense of humor, intellect and quick-wit was unmatched. He never knew a stranger and could carry on a conversation with anyone. He loved spending time with his family, especially at "The Farm" in Bolar, Virginia where you could find him hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers or enjoying family game nights. The Farm was never more magical than when he married his beautiful wife, Brooke, there in 2016.

