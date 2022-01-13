Anthony Goings

ANTHONY GOINS, 46, of South Charleston went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after a long-fought battle with ALS.
Anthony entered this world on March 22, 1975, born to Irene Kinney and the late Rev. Kenneth Terry. Anthony spent most of his younger years growing up in Carbondale before becoming a class of 1994 graduate of Valley High School. After graduation he went on to join the United States Army.
During his 4 years of serving his country Anthony was an Automated Logistics Specialist and reached the rank of E4. He spent 2 years overseas in Hanau, Germany and from there was deployed to Bosnia for a year as part of the Operation Joint Endeavor to ensure a successful peace treaty of The Bosnian War. While serving Anthony obtained the following decorations, medals and awards: Army Lapel Button, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-W Bar.
He would later take up the profession of a truck driver and traveled all across the United States. He enjoyed a good cookout and spending time with his family so much so he had begun the tradition of hosting an annual family cookout.
On May 10, 2008, he was united in marriage to Jennifer and they remained a union until his passing. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Tom and Daisy Kinney; paternal grandparents, Watson Terry and Larcell Lewis-Terry; father Rev. Kenneth Terry; Aunts and Uncles, Pearl and Beverly Davis, Jeffrey Lewis, Paulette Lewis, Larry Lewis, Watson Terry, & Beechie Lewis
Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 13 years Jennifer Mabry-Goins; mother, Irene (Clifford) Medley; his children, Lietta "Nee Nee" Goins, Shaiyan Mabry, Raven Davis, and Jayden Scott; Special nephew, Anthony Goins; grandchildren, Lillie and Daisi Baker, Aria Mabry, True and Mila Mabry; siblings, Kelvin (Sutanya) Kinney, Curtis Kinney, Kelly Goins, Chad Goins and Kimberly Terry; Special friend Deke Johnson
A viewing will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Charleston beginning at 12 p.m. A homegoing celebration with the Rev. William I. Kinney officiating will immediately follow at 1 p.m. A private committal and benediction will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive Dunbar, WV 25064
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com