ANTHONY LEE "TONY" FIELDS, 69, of Hartford, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
