ANTHONY MAURICE SIMPSON I, 72, of Charleston passed away May 4, 2021.
Anthony was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Mae Simpson; brothers, Prinnice Simpson, and Altamont Simpson.
Anthony was born in Welch, WV and graduated from Welch High School. He was also a graduate of West Virginia State College receiving a degree in Economics. He was a member of the Omicron Delton Epsilon International Economics Honors Society, and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. He was a member of the former Saint James Episcopal Church, where he served twice as Junior Warden, and as a member of the Vestry.
Anthony was currently a member of Saint John's Episcopal Church, Charleston. He was a former employee of Milsamp Inc., Atlantic Financial Federal, and the Social Security Administration.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife, Minister Gladys Viola Simpson of Charleston; daughter, Cassandra Simpson Porsenna of Brooklyn, New York; son, Anthony Maurice Simpson II of Chandler, Arizona; brother, Larry Simpson of Norwalk, Connecticut; grandchildren, Isaiah, Nyasia, Israel, Arnal, Jayden, Issabella, and Xaraya; and several nieces and nephews.
Anthony was committed to volunteering, he was a loyal volunteer with the Information and Referral Bureau. In addition to being a Mentor with Prison Fellowship Ministries, he was a Certified Mentor Trainer. Anthony served many years as a member of the CAMC/WVU Institutional Review Board where he participated in the approval of many experimental drugs and devices for clinical trials worldwide. He was also instrumental in the CAMC/WVU Institutional Review Board obtaining the status as a member of the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs, Inc.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date with Inurnment at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the Prison Fellowship Ministries, P.O. Box 1550 Merrifield, VA 22116-1550.
