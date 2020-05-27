Anthony Michael Dougherty

Anthony Michael Dougherty
ANTHONY MICHAEL DOUGHERTY, 44, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 22, 2020.

"Tony" was a loving son, grandson, uncle, and cousin to all that knew him. He liked to collect movies and music, and was a Christian.

He is survived by his mother, Juanita Smith; grandparents, Dewey and Thelma Harper; father, Michael Smith; cousins, Marlene and Doug White, Chris White and daughter, Abbey; nieces, Aimee and Carrie; nephew, Bill; and his loving cat, Lily.

To honor Tony's wishes, he will be cremated.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Adams, Mary - 1 p.m., Ohio Valley Memorial Gardens.

Bibbee, Naomi - 1:15 p.m., procession to leave O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Bordenet, Effie - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Dorsey, Charles - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood; also streaming live, see obituary.

Evans Jr., Frank - 1 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

Fleck, Rosia - 2 p.m., Britton Cemetery, Charleston.

Fox, Helen - 2:15 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.

Hedrick, William - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Johnson, Barry - Noon, Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Mathes, Helen - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

McClure, Karen - 11 a.m., East Lawn Cemetery, Canvas.

Mikeal, Chelsea - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Parog, Drema - Noon, Mt. Tabor Church of God, St. Albans.