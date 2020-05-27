ANTHONY MICHAEL DOUGHERTY, 44, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 22, 2020.
"Tony" was a loving son, grandson, uncle, and cousin to all that knew him. He liked to collect movies and music, and was a Christian.
He is survived by his mother, Juanita Smith; grandparents, Dewey and Thelma Harper; father, Michael Smith; cousins, Marlene and Doug White, Chris White and daughter, Abbey; nieces, Aimee and Carrie; nephew, Bill; and his loving cat, Lily.
To honor Tony's wishes, he will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.