Anthony Mullins

ANTHONY "AJ" JUSTIN MULLINS, 35, of Jodie died October 21, 2020. He was born in Montgomery on May 3, 1986 to Zelma Mullins and the late David Sullivan. He was also predeceased by his grandfather Dick Williams.
He is survived by his mother; Zelma Mullins of Jodie, sister; Carrie Truman of Rich Creek, nephews; Shane, Nathan, and Zack Truman of Rich Creek; sister Tasha Mullins Truman of Rich Creek; nieces Adrianna, Eliza and Amelia Truman all of Rich Creek; sister Amanda Kinser of Mt. Nebo; maternal grand mother and step grand father Bill and Francis Nichols of Jodie; many aunts, uncles cousins that loved him dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 3 P.M. on Sunday at the Turn in Jodie with Jason and Larry Skaggs officiating.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.