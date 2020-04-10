Anthony Raymond Kosela

ANTHONY RAYMOND KOSELA, 39, of Danville, passed away April 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, at the Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.

