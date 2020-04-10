ANTHONY RAYMOND KOSELA, 39, of Danville, passed away April 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, at the Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
Funerals for Friday, April 10, 2020
Bell, Opal - 1:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.
Clark, Freddie - 3 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Crump, George - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Elkins, Alicia - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Kosela, Anthony - 11 a.m., Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison.