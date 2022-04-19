Thank you for Reading.

Anthony "Tony" Huffman
ANTHONY "TONY" T. HUFFMAN, 45, of Quick joined his father, Rodger and grandparents; Rev. Hubert and Leola Woods and Ralph and Iona Huffman in Heaven at CAMC Memorial on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

He is survived by his loving mother; Delores and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much.

He was a kind gentle and humble special angel from God. He touched many lives and will be sorely missed.

A private service will be will be held with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

