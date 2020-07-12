ANTHONY "TONY" SAMMONS, 66, of Morrisvale, WV, went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020.
He was born December 26, 1953, to the late Ed and Mae Sammons of Seth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Nancy Ann Sutphin, Violet Santonia; and brother Oliver Ray Muncy.
He was a Christian and a member of Maple Hill Baptist Church.
He retired from the Boone County Board of Education as a bus driver with 23 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon Silva Sammons; daughter, Hannah; and step-son, Cecil Teddy Silva of Morrisvale; brothers, Richard (Deanna) Sammons and Harrison (Janice) Jackson of Prenter; and an abundance of family that he loved.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Ronnie Santonia and Rev. Robert "Jr." Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
