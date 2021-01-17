ANTHONY SCOTT WOODFELL of Charleston, WV., passed away on Dec. 31, 2020.
He was born Feb. 15, 1970 to Conward "Woody" Woodfell and Sandra "Sue" Rankin (deceased) Kenney.
He was preceded in death by daughter Brittany Woodfell, mother Sandra Sue (Rankin-Woodfell) Kenney; Grandparents JB & Ruby Rankin and Hobert and Lucille "Lucy" Woodfell.
Left to cherish his memories in addition to his father; is son Brandon Woodfell, granddaughter Peyton Woodfell, stepmother Emma Woodfell, brothers Shawn Kenney of Charleston and Cody Woodfell (Amy) of Lake Worth, FL. He will be fondly remembered by Christine Atkinson the love of his life and mother of his two children.
Scott was a 1988 graduate of Sissonville High School. He was an avid outdoors person who loved hunting and fishing.
Gatens-Hardings Funeral is in charge of the cremation there will be no service.
"After the tears have dried and the goodbyes were said, all we have left is happy memories. May you finally be at peace! Love Dad."