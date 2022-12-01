Thank you for Reading.

Antionette Lee Lazarus
ANTIONETTE LEE LAZARUS of Port St. Lucie, FL, recently of Delmar MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov 20, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Smithers, WV and was the second daughter of the late Mary Jane and Samuel Lazarus. She is survived by her sister Mary Jeanne and her husband Ed Danko Sr. of Ocean View DE., along with her nephew Ed Danko Jr. and his wife Laurie, nieces Diane Blair, Cathy Horn and her husband Dave, and Carol Keane along with great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephew, cousins, and other extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., until the hour of service 2 p.m., on November 28, 2022, at Short Funeral Home, 13 E Grove St, Delmar, DE.

