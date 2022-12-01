ANTIONETTE LEE LAZARUS of Port St. Lucie, FL, recently of Delmar MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov 20, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Smithers, WV and was the second daughter of the late Mary Jane and Samuel Lazarus. She is survived by her sister Mary Jeanne and her husband Ed Danko Sr. of Ocean View DE., along with her nephew Ed Danko Jr. and his wife Laurie, nieces Diane Blair, Cathy Horn and her husband Dave, and Carol Keane along with great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephew, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., until the hour of service 2 p.m., on November 28, 2022, at Short Funeral Home, 13 E Grove St, Delmar, DE.
Burial Service will be held at 2 p.m., on December 3, 2022 at Montgomery Memorial Park, 9619 E Dupont Ave, London, WV.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery will be in charge of arrangements.
Ann was an avid cat lover and a member of the daughter of American Revolution. She loved to tell stories and had an unbelievable memory for events and dates. She was a Founding member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port St. Lucie FL.
"Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him." - 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Delmar Assisted Living 31093 E Line Rd, Delmar, MD 21875 in support of social activities.