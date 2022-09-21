Thank you for Reading.

Antoinette Louise Cappellani
ANTOINETTE LOUISE SUSA CAPPELLANTI, a former resident of Morgantown, WV, passed away on September 16, 2022 in Charleston at the age of 94.

Her parents John M. and Mary Ann Susa were eastern European immigrants who made a wonderful life for their family in Adah, Pennsylvania. She graduated from German Township High School in Pennsylvania and the Morgantown Business College in Morgantown. A diligent and hard worker, Antoinette was employed by the Monongalia Power Company as an administrative assistant to the commercial supervisor. While her husband August was stationed at Fort Sam Houston with the U.S. Army, Antoinette worked as a civilian executive assistant to the Comptroller and the Commanding Officer of the San Antonio General Depot. They returned to Morgantown in 1955, proudly raising their three daughters while she and her husband operated Cappellanti's Grill, an iconic Morgantown establishment, until 1991. Antoinette and August traveled extensively in Europe after his retirement. After her husband died in 2004, she moved to Charleston to be near two of her daughters.

