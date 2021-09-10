April Felita Williams-Early

APRIL F. WILLIAMS-EARLY, 64 of Cross Lanes was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 4.
April was a graduate of Charleston High School and attended Marshall University. She retired from AT&T and was a member of Allen Chapel AME.
She was a very sweet person, funny, with a big heart, who loved her family and friends.
April is preceded in death by her parents, Stella Williams and Clifford Galloway; her brothers, Joseph and Brian Williams Sr.; her first grandchild, Deven Lanham.
Her whole heart, her boys, are left to cherish her memories, Lance Williams, Sr., Bruce Landon Williams, Sr., Vaniel Pratt and Bruce Landon Williams, Jr. of Cross Lanes; her special granddaughter, Malaya; grandchildren, Juan, Lance Jr. Savannah, Siie, Shai, Sifulah, Niemah and Layla; great-grandchildren, Kenzo and Riley. She also leaves to cherish so many wonderful memories her sisters, Patricia Williams, Cheryl Dunham and Gerva Coleman (Lloyd); her brothers, Bruce and Craig Williams; aunt, Joann Harris; and a host of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with the Rev. Carolyn Hairston officiating.
Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Due to Covid-19 the family asks that masks be worn at all times.