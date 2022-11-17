Thank you for Reading.

April KayOma Fields
SYSTEM

APRIL KAYOMA (BOGGS) FIELDS, 44, of Big Chimney, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 13th following a short illness.

April was a long-time employee at Pioneer Federal Credit Union where she is already sorely missed. She began attending Elk River Church of the Nazarene a few years ago after reconnecting with God, her Creator. She loved and cared so well for others especially when she saw someone in need. If you ever came in contact with April the first thing you'd know about her was that she loved her nieces, nephews, and grandsons more than anything in the world and her favorite title was Auntie April. She will be so incredibly missed by all of us who love her.

Tags

Recommended for you