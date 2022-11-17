April KayOma Fields

APRIL KAYOMA (BOGGS) FIELDS, 44, of Big Chimney, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 13th following a short illness.
April was a long-time employee at Pioneer Federal Credit Union where she is already sorely missed. She began attending Elk River Church of the Nazarene a few years ago after reconnecting with God, her Creator. She loved and cared so well for others especially when she saw someone in need. If you ever came in contact with April the first thing you'd know about her was that she loved her nieces, nephews, and grandsons more than anything in the world and her favorite title was Auntie April. She will be so incredibly missed by all of us who love her.
She leaves behind a caring husband, David Fields; an adoring mom and dad, Arthur & Alpha Boggs; siblings, Anthony Boggs (Aieshia), Angel Cockayne (Jason); step daughter, Mandy (Ahmed); her adoring nieces & nephews Jjuana, Kiley, Kamden, Aaleyah, Jaden, Jaxon; step grandsons, Zach, Ry, Jacob, & Jonas; and her beloved dog, Tango.
"She understood that loving and caring for others was the greatest happiness..."
A service will begin at 2 p.m., on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Ledsome officiating. Burial will follow in Fields Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 - 2 p.m., at the funeral home.