Aquilla Harrison

AQUILLA ARLENE HARRISON, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.
She was born November 4, 1940, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Charlie and Thelma Asbury. Aquilla was a devoted Christian and Jehovah's witness.
She is survived by her daughters, Sonja Harrison of Charleston, WV and Denise (Jimmy) Hall of Dunbar, WV. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Lee (Suzanne) Hall and Zach Hall; two great grandchildren, Zayden Hall and Zander Hall; four brothers, Robert Asbury, Larry Asbury, Paul Asbury, and Jack Asbury; one sister, Dorothy Harrison; and several other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Harrison; three brothers, Billy Jo Asbury, Donald Asbury, and Danny Asbury; and one sister, Phyllis Jean Warwick.
A graveside service will be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday February 4, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Condolences can be expressed at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham- Parker- Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Harrison family.