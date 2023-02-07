Thank you for Reading.

Arabel Ellen Hatfield
ARABEL ELLEN HATFIELD, OD, was born in Logan, WV on May 5, 1949, the daughter of the late Coleman Hatfield and Arthelia Bird Hatfield. She passed away on February 4, 2023 at Charleston Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

Arabel was preceded in death by her "second mother," Virginia Brandt Hatfield, as well as her heart-father-in-law, Richard Wilton.

