ARBUTUS MAE PARSONS, 91, of South Charleston, passed away at her home on June 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family; entering her heavenly home.
She was born in Aerial, WV to the late Earl Arnold and Belva Mae Smith.
Arbutus married Lois Parsons in 1965 and was a devoted wife for 60 years until he passed. She was a homemaker and member of the Korean War Veterans Association 38.
Not only will she be missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, but also by her close-knit family of sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. She loved to cook and have family over for celebrations and holidays. May you always remember her kindness and gentleness in your warmest memories.
In addition to her parents and husband, Arbutus was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Carlos, Zack and Arnold Smith; sisters, Shirley Rader and Doris Saunders; and her beloved daughter, Beverly McMains.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are her children, Regina Brown (John), Rick Parsons (Kelly) and Brian Parsons (Amy); son-in-law, Ed McMains; grandchildren, Ammie McMains, Dalton, Dillon, Wyatt and Seth Parsons; great-grandchild, Cameron McMains; sisters, June Funderburk (Joe), Judy Kent (Bill) and Brenda George (Gary); brother, Greg Smith; and her dear sister-in-law and friend, Dovie Smith.
The family wishes to give special thanks to HospiceCare, Janet Johnson, Audry Ward and her sister Brenda George. "We could not have done it without you."
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Randy Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be; Dalton and Dillon Parsons, Wyatt and Seth Parsons and honorary pallbearer Joey Funderburk
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service a Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.