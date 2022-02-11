ARCH RAY CROWDER, 89, of St. Albans, passed away February 2, 2022 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
He was born on June 18, 1932, son of the late Archie and Rosa Crowder.
Arch was a long time employee of Union Carbide before moving to sales at McJunkin Corp. He retired from A.W. Chesterton Co., having been their top global salesman for multiple years.
He was born and raised a Dunbar boy. Arch graduated from Dunbar High School in 1950, where he excelled in football. He played in the first Commode Bowl before it was dubbed the Commode Bowl.
Arch was a Christian, a wonderful father and step-father, a great storyteller with a keen sense of humor and was loved by many. His mansion in heaven will have a 9-hole golf course, state-of-the-art workshop, stocked fishing pond, and a continuous live feed of WVU sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorthy Crowder Duffman; step-mother, Annie Shank Crowder; and his wives; Wanda Woodrum Crowder and their infant daughter Marsha, Nancy Barnette Crowder, Nellie Pitchford Crowder and Betty Snodgrass Crowder.
Arch is survived by his brother, Shirley Crowder (Betty) of Marysville, OH; son, Frank Crowder (Jane) of Dunbar; daughter, Joetta High of Dunbar; daughter, Sarah Crowder of Ripley; step-daughter, Cassie McClung (Steven) of Elkview; grandchildren, Chris Crowder, Jennifer Arnold, Emily High and Cara High; five great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members; and his pampered kitty, Little Bit.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hubbard Hospice House West, for their compassionate care of Arch in his last days.
A celebration of his life will be held 6 p.m., on Saturday, February 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar