ARCHIE EDWARD "EDDIE" THAXTON, 71, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 6:27 am February 20, 2022 at Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born January 29, 1951 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Archie and Antwionette (Williams) Thaxton. Eddie married Cindy (England) Thaxton in August 2006. They were blessed with nearly sixteen years of marriage.
In addition to his beloved wife, Eddie is survived by his children, Robert Edward Thaxton of Charleston, West Virginia, Archie Edward Thaxton, Jr. and significant other, Melissa of Charleston, West Virginia, Richard Mount and wife, Jessica of Evansville, Indiana, Robert Calen England and wife, Cathy of Woodlawn, Illinois, and James Mount and wife, Keyma of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Drake Hoybach, Chase Thaxton, Caitlen England, Avery England, Dakota Mount, Riley Mount, Lilly Mount, and Macy Mount; great-grandchildren, Emerson Mount and Oaklynn Mount; siblings, John Thaxton and wife, Donna of Mount Vernon, Illinois and Cathy of Charleston, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Cheryl Thaxton of Charleston, West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his siblings, Billy Thaxton and Linda McDade.
Eddie attended the First Baptist Church in Woodlawn, where he volunteered with the food pantry and mowing. He enjoyed playing online poker and watching Nascar in his spare time. Most of all, Eddie loved the time he shared with his family. His grandbabies were the center of his world. Eddie was a dedicated husband, a loving father, a cherished grandfather, and a dear friend to many. He will be deeply missed.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon. A Memorial Service will begin at 6 p.m. with Reverend Brian Fuller officiating. Memorials may be made in Eddie's honor to the FBC Woodlawn Food Pantry.
Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.