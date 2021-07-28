ARDIETH MAE CARTE, 89, of Elkview passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Dunbar Genesis Center.
She enjoyed bowling at Galaxy Lanes with her friends, she was in different leagues for approximately 50 years. She was an avid WVU and Cincinnati Reds fan. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Ardieth was preceded in death by her husband James Benton Carte Jr.; son; Gregory S. Carte; parents; Paul and Virginia Thompson; sisters; Peggy Blackburn, Margaret Belcher, Shirley Strehle, and son in law; Evan Wingate.
Ardieth is survived by her son; Michael S. Carte (Georgann Carte), V. Renae Barlow (Paul Barlow), Stephanie D. Wingate (John Johnson), brother; John P. Thompson, she is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Steve Arbogast officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Galaxy Lanes, 6545 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25304 or the American Lung Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV.