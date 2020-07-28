ARDIS LOUISE FLUKER, 77, of Charleston, WV, passed away suddenly on July 22, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Even at the end she never let the disease beat her fighting spirit.
Louise was born on February 12, 1943, to Earl Dunn and Lena Saxton in Ward, AL.
In 1961, she met James L. Fluker, and they wed in 1963, going on to have two sons, James Mitchell and Kevin Earl. In 1967, they moved to Charleston, WV, where she was a homemaker and helped raise many neighborhood children over the years alongside of her own two sons.
She was known for giving to numerous charities and helping anybody who was in need. She always protected and cared for anybody that needed it, if she was your friend then you knew you had a friend and confidant for life. She was an amazing cook, loved to dance and had a smile that would light up the darkest room. Family was extremely important to Louise and she was always taking care of and present for any family member that needed her. Being a mother was undoubtedly her most favorite role in her life and she was an amazing one. She loved being a wife as well. Louise was an avid bowler, won numerous awards in her bowling league and had an incredible skill for picking up spares.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Dunn and Lena Saxton, her brothers, Monroe Saxton, Frederick Dunn and her sister, Minnie Pearl Noland. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James L. Fluker; her sons, James Mitchell (Ericka) and Kevin Earl (Beth), all of Charleston, WV. She is also survived by her sisters Ruthie Barnes of Detroit, MI, Earnestine Dunn of Irving, TX, Annie Cottrell of Ward, AL, Nancy Saxton of Boligee, AL, and Bernice McCollum (Tom) of Birmingham, AL, brothers Walter Pritchett (Gladys) of Eutaw, AL, Johnny Saxton (Annie) of Birmingham, AL, Myles Saxton, Jr. (Betty Jean) of Eutaw, AL, Rodney Dunn of Irving, TX, Lester Dunn (Martha) of Ward, AL, Tyrone Dunn of Birmingham, AL, Clifford Dunn of Dallas, TX, Leroy Saxton of Boligee, AL, Albert Saxton of Birmingham, AL, Rodney Saxton of Eutaw, AL, brother-in-law James Noland of Boligee, AL; her grandchildren Jamar, Ishan, Corria (Tricia), Samara, Adrian, Mayzie and Isaac; and her great grandchildren Semaj, Jordan, Jayda, Mia, Keiondre, Kentrell and Kai. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and others who called her nana.
Friends left to cherish her memory are Debbie and Leonard Dorcas, Taniesha Poore, Siobhan Dorcas, Ladella "Lady" Whitlow and many others.
A celebration of Louise's life will be held by the family at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association.