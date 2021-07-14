ARDITH LEE GROVES, 81 of Summersville passed away Sunday July 11, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Owen and Clara Dooley McClung and was born at Summersville September 27, 1939. Ardie was a graduate of Nicholas County High School and earned her Masters Degree in Business Education from Marshall University. She was an NCHS teacher for more than 50 years and served as a sponsor for the National Honor Society, Nine Club, and FBLA. Ardie was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for 54 years. She also taught at the Glenville State College extension and was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in Summersville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Brooks Groves in 2003 and sisters; Merle Spinks and Oda Bowling.
She is survived by 2 sons, Jon Groves, Joey Groves (Sandy) all of Summersville; daughter, Jolene Groves (Jason Sturm) of Fayetteville; brother, Dale McClung of Canvas; grand children, Nicole and Hunter.
A special thanks to all the caregivers who assisted during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday July 15th in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Jason Hypes officiating. Burial will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ardith's name may be made to the Nicholas County Animal Shelter, PO Box 579, Summersville WV 26651.