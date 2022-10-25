ARELINE LORETTA BASSHAM (Loretta or Momaw Retta as she preferred), 76, of Seth, WV, went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2022. She was born on October 16, 1946, to the late William Walter (Bill) and Mozzel Chapman. She is preceded in death by her husband Archie, brother David Chapman, and grandson Steven Cole King. Left to cherish her memories are her son and daughter-in-law Archie and Rebecca, son Allen, and daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Steve King. Grandchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Kirk, Stacey (Chris) Holstein, Mattlee Bassham, ShelLee Bassham, and MacKenzie (Dwight) Kile. Her great grandchildren, whom she adored, Owen and Isaac Kirk, Jacey and Nathan Holstein, Maylee Bassham, Oaklee Kile, and Ella, due in January. Her beloved dog Molly. Brothers, Charlie (Frances) Chapman, John (Peggy) Chapman, Clinton (Jenny) Chapman, Calvin (Becky) Chapman. Sisters, Brenda McCray and Yvonne Grams, and sister-in-law Judith Dawson. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, along with many dear friends, students, and coworkers. Loretta had a sense of humor and lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed trips to the ocean, holidays with her family, especially Christmas Brunch, teaching, and spoiling her great grandchildren. Loretta and her husband were small business owners. Together they established Loretta's Exxon and Bassham Trucking. Loretta worked for the Boone County Board of Education, first as a school bus driver, then as a teacher before she retired. Loretta loved her students and after retiring continued to substitute teach. Loretta had a giving heart and enjoyed helping others. Christmas was her favorite holiday and throughout her teaching career she gave back to the community by sponsoring students in the Angel Tree Program. Loretta will be missed tremendously. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, October 29, at the Hopkins Fork Church, Seth, WV at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ronnie Santonio officiating. Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, oversees the arrangements.