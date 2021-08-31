ARETTA HITCHCOCK CALLIHAN, 91, of Parkersburg, formerly of Hurricane, went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday August 26, 2021 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living after a short illness.
She was born on December 30, 1929 in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Walter and Flora Reed Hitchcock.
Aretta was a loving wife and mother of five to which she devoted her life. She lived her life serving God and was raised in the Church of God in Parkersburg.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children Larry Callihan (Dee) of Parkersburg, Garry Callihan (Diane) of Culloden, Brenda Vaught (Ron) of Mineral Wells, Nancy Straughan (Paul) of Charlestown, ten grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, sister Gerry Hitchcock Biles of Vienna, brother William Hitchcock (Ruth) of Marietta and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of seventy years Harold J. Callihan, youngest son Harold Jay Callihan, sisters Marion Simonton, Harriet Blevins, Nellie Gandee and brothers Walter Hitchcock, Jr. and Robert Hitchcock.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, WV.
Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Cedar Grove Assisted Living, Camden Clark Medical Center, nurses and doctors and special thank you to her niece Linda Gandee. Your help made her life more comfortable and gave her joy.