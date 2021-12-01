ARETTA MAE COBB KISER, the daughter of Romie and Julia Ann (Caldwell) Cobb, born April 3, 1926, transitioned from this Earth to be with her Lord and Savior on November 29, 2021 at the age of 95 years, 7 months at home in Poca, West Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 62 years, Warren Kenton Kiser (2006), her parents and her stepmother Gracie Mae (McMillion) Cobb, sister Freda Lea (Cobb) Skeens, brothers William Edward, Early, David Wayne and Everett Ira Cobb.
She is survived by her two sons, Ron (Vivian), Don (Sue), brothers Theodore and James, sisters, Mary Lou Layne, Linda Slater, Mearly Blankenship, 5 grandchildren - Scott (Marsha), Gretchen (Shane), Ryan (Jamie), Stuart and Tressie, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to two of them-- Judy and Joyce for visiting often. Also thanks to neighbors Murlene who checked on her daily, and Brian and Christine for their assistance in the last years.
Aretta was a devoted full time wife and loving mother to her sons. Never exposed to takeout or restaurant life until later in life, she was a great cook providing three home cooked meals a day for her family. Grandma, or Mawmaw was loved by all of her grandchildren.
Her daughter-in-law Sue provided tender loving care for her in the final months of her life and was like a daughter to Aretta. With that 24/7 personalized care she and Don provided, Aretta was able to live comfortably in her last months.
A long time active member of the Sugar Creek Community Mission Church in Charleston, she accompanied her sister Freda to church for decades either there or to Wesley Chapel. Church was a very important part of her life for probably 7+ decades. She has told family stories of taking her sons to church from the time they were babies. When she was able, if the church was having a service, she would be there. Nothing was more important to her. Close church friends Susie and Gwen took her to church whenever she wanted to go. She loved to sing and loved to "tell the story", participating in the church choirs where ever she went.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, often being called an "Angel on Earth".
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker- Johnson Funeral Home with Chaplain Scott Kiser officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Kiser Cemetery, Kentuck, WV.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Kiser Family.