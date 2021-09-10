ARGIE "DIANA" PRICE TALBOT, of Tarrs passed on to her eternal reward at the age of 76, on Monday, September 6, 2021. She was born in Morgantown, WV on March 14, 1945 to the late Lewis "Buster" Price and Opal Kemp Price.
Diana was a dear, loving, precious, and faithful wife in a marriage of 54 years, to her husband Richard E. Talbot. She was also a faithful and devoted Pastor's wife of 43 years at the Church of God in Ovapa (Clay County) WV. Her godly life and righteous living has had a lasting influence that reached far beyond her family to countless lives across this great land of ours. Diana will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Along with her husband, Diana is survived by her three children; Michele (Paul) Prinkey of Mt. Pleasant, Richard Jr. of Newark, OH., Natalie Whittington of Tarrs, seven grandchildren; Karana (Andrew) Nuzum, Miranda, Ethan, Deric Prinkey, Mary Jane Talbot, Conal and Brennan Whittington, one great-grandson Heath Prinkey, siblings; Twila Parks, Ronald Price, Carol Gibson, Larry Price and Daniel Price, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Diana was predeceased by two sisters; Ervel Lou Allen and Betty Cebreke.
Friends will be received in Church of God, Mt. Pleasant on Friday from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday from 11-1 p.m., the time of service with Pastor Paul Prinkey officiating. Interment will follow in Pennsville Independent Cemetery.
Services are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville, PA 15425. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www martucci funeral home com