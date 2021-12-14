ARGIL EARL SHAVER, 81, of Flatwoods, WV passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at home surrounded by his family after a battle with dementia and congestive heart failure.
He was born January 11, 1940 at Exchange, WV the son of the late Virgil and Mary Jane Tonkin Shaver.
Argil was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda June Shaver; his son, Argil Earl Shaver II; grandson, David Michael Perrine; and siblings, Wilford Shaver, Geneva Shaver, Willard Shaver, Evelyn Brown and Lawrence Shaver.
On July 20, 1962 he married Brenda June Norman and they shared over 57 years together. Argil served in the United States Army for two years. He worked as a mechanic at different garages including Pletcher's, Jones Chevy and the Braxton County Board of Education bus garage as director and mechanic. Argil worked many evenings and weekends in his personal garage on transmissions. He drove the high school band bus for away ballgames and participated in school bus rodeos. He was service person of the year in 1993 -1994 for the Board of Education. Argil raced cars on the dirt track. He loved old cars and trucks and John Deere tractors. He loved to watch NASCAR races and his drivers were Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt, Jr and Chase Elliott. He also helped his grandchildren with school projects made from wood. Argil made each grandchild a gift from wood such as cabinets, benches and doll cradles that rocked. Argil was always taking care of his children and grandchildren. Argil went through the eighth grade and when his children were in school he went back and got his GED.
Argil is fondly remembered by his three daughters, Sandra Perrine and husband Larry, Loretta Mayse and husband John, Pamela Cottrill and husband Scott; grandchildren, Wesley Perrine, Paul Mayse, Kayla Smith and husband Matt, Billy Mayse, Jacobi Hineman and husband Zach and Heath Cottrill. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Brooklynn and Makenna Helmick and Owen Mayse; and step great grandchildren, Raegan and Ripley Smith.; sisters, Mildred Wine, Rebecca Boyd, Yvonda Westfall and Shirley Ransom; brothers, Dana Shaver and Richard Shaver; and his dog, Jackson.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, WV with Pastor Eric Veltre officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Stout Cemetery, Flatwoods, WV by his loving wife.
Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Wesley Perrine, Paul Mayse, Kayla Smith, Billy Mayse, Jacobi Hineman and Heath Cottrill.
Argil was cared for by his daughters, Sandra, Loretta, and Pam and his grandchildren. Special thanks to granddaughter, Kayla Smith, for all she has done.
The family would like to give special thanks to WV Caring nurses, Kim Harris, Cheryl Carpenter, and Kim Davis Garrison; CNA, Tabitha Deal and family nurse practitioner, Charity Woods.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.