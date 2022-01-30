ARGIL JAMES "JIM" ROSE, JR., 82, of Summersville, passed away Wednesday January 26, 2022 in the Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Jim was born on July 7, 1939, to Argil and Opal Rose in Webster County, West Virginia. He spent the first 14 years of his life in Jerryville, before moving to Richwood. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Joann, and brother Walter Rose. Jim leaves behind his wife Pat, sister Yvonne (Doug) Stewart, sister-in-law Yvonne Rose, daughters Sue Lacy and Tammy (Willie) Boyce, stepchildren Rita (Randy) McMillion, Doy Elwood (Christine) Russell, Roy (Melissa) Russell, Michael (Lynn) Hutchinson, and Wayne (PJ) Hutchinson. He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren, all of whom learned how to pull a prank from their beloved PawPaw Jim
Jim lived life to the fullest exhibited through his love for sports cars. His hobbies included fishing, riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles, golfing, going to Myrtle Beach, attending church, and walking at Summersville Lake with Pat and their trusty canine companion, Buttons. Jim was quick-witted and was always armed with a joke and laugh. Jim spent the majority of his working life in the mining industry. He was Plant Superintendent for several years at both Sewell and Spring Fork coal companies in Nicholas and Webster counties. After his time in mining, he owned and operated a glass business.
Jim was a devote Christian and served a number of positions at the churches he attended. He loved studying the word of God, and was never shy in praising the Lord. Beulah Baptist was his home church for the past several years where he and Pat enjoyed fellowship with the many members who were like family.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday January 31st in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Nettie. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Monday.