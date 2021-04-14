ARISTOTLE "JUNIOR" INGRAM, 83, passed away April 11, 2021. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, April 15th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. A virtual memorial service is planned for April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. For additional information and leave condolences for the family you can visit www.waybrightfuneralhome.com
