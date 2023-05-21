ARLA MAE (MOORE) MARSHALL, 94, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Chapel Grove Inn, Heath, Ohio.
She was born December 23, 1928, in Walton, West Virginia to the late Owens K. and Ruby (Beard) Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, Owen S. Marshall; a son, Owen K. Marshall and her brother, Garland Moore.
Mae, as most people called her, grew up in West Virginia and married Owen, a Charleston City Police Officer, on April 8, 1948, in Charleston, WV. They soon moved to Nitro, WV. where they resided for many years and raised their three sons. She had a number of jobs throughout her life but always said her favorite was driving a school bus for ten years for the Kanawha County Schools. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending the winters at her condo in Holiday, Florida.
She is survived by two sons, Tom (Judy) Marshall of Hebron, Ohio, and Ron Marshall of Mt. Lookout, WV., as well as seven grandchildren, John (Patti) Marshall of Groveland, FL, Ryan Marshall of Heath, Ohio, Erin (Casey) Curtis of Granville, Ohio, Jeremy (Candy Jones) Marshall of Princeton, WV, Shane Marshall of Princeton, WV, Eric Marshall of Socastee, SC, and Stephanie Letellier of Mandeville, Louisiana. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Rachel and Lily Curtis, Owen E. Marshall and Gracie Holdren, Selene Molina, and Brayden and Graysen Letelllier.
Celebration of Arla's life will be held Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1 p.m., at the chapel at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Gathering of family and friends will be from Noon until time of service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Chapel Grove Inn for their loving care for Mae over the past nine years.