Arlen "Bud" O. Roberts
ARLEN "BUD" O. ROBERTS 91, formerly of St. Albans, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House.

Buddy was a graduate of St. Albans High School. Upon graduation, he first worked at Sears, then he accepted a job at Charleston Newspapers. He retired from Charleston Newspapers in 1995 with 42 years of service. Upon retirement, wife Mildred and Bud became Florida "snowbirds". After taking a year to enjoy retirement, they began their second career as cast members at Walt Disney World. Bud worked 13 years at Disney. He enjoyed traveling across the country with his family, working puzzles, bible study and following the Mountaineers.

