ARLEN "BUD" O. ROBERTS 91, formerly of St. Albans, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House.
Buddy was a graduate of St. Albans High School. Upon graduation, he first worked at Sears, then he accepted a job at Charleston Newspapers. He retired from Charleston Newspapers in 1995 with 42 years of service. Upon retirement, wife Mildred and Bud became Florida "snowbirds". After taking a year to enjoy retirement, they began their second career as cast members at Walt Disney World. Bud worked 13 years at Disney. He enjoyed traveling across the country with his family, working puzzles, bible study and following the Mountaineers.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mildred D. Roberts.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Arlene Roberts of Webster Springs; son, Randall Roberts of Scott Depot; grandson, Brandon Roberts (Rachel) of North Carolina; granddaughters, Brooklyn Roberts and Braelyn Roberts of North Carolina; great granddaughter, Paisley Ann Roberts of North Carolina.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastors Steve Hewitt and Arley Cravens officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Bud's memory to Abney Street Church of God, 617 Abney Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.