ARLENE B. COOK, 95, of Point Pleasant, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at home.
She was born February 22, 1925, in Maysel, WV, a daughter of the late John William Butcher and Matilda Ann (Carr) Butcher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lowell N. Cook; and several brothers and sisters.
Arlene was a member of New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. She was a graduate of Clay High School and a member of the Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary. She retired with 27 yrs. service as an administrative secretary from Pleasant Valley Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Joyce Bacon of Point Pleasant; son and daughter-in-law, Keith Roger and Phyllis Cook of Easley, SC; four grandchildren, Varian Cook of Easley, SC, Ian Costelli, Corey (Kim) Costelli and Nicolas (Christina) Costelli all of Gulfport, MS; two great grandchildren, Amelia Costelli and Angelina Costelli; multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; special friends, Koneda Devrick and Diane Hood; and special caregivers, Darlene and Rocky Bonecutter.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Dean Warner officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Hospice of Huntington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary, 2520 Valley Drive, Point Pleasant, WV 25550
Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.