ARLENE M. SLOANE, 80, of Spring Hill Mountain, South Charleston, WV, passed away on February 1, 2021 at home.
She was born in Charleston, WV to the late Simon P. and Evelyn Harris Green. She was a homemaker and her family was her joy. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, she loved to decorate the tree and the entire house and enjoyed everything about Christmas.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred E. Sloane.
Arlene is survived by her sons, Fred O., Simon J., Frank V., Sr and Frank V. Jr Sloane; siblings, Alice M. Hartwell, Anna J. Mayfield, Leonard (Dee) Green, and Alpha Lee (Charlie) Sutters; several grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends; and a very special best friend, Sandy Collins of North Carolina.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Memories of Arlene may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.