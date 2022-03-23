ARLENE M. TAYLOR SNYDER, 97, of Pennsboro, WV and Charleston, WV, departed this life on Monday, March 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV.
Arlene was born July 26, 1924 in the Finch Community of Ritchie County, WV, a daughter of the late Alva Seckman and Dortha Elizabeth (Williamson) McCullough. She spent her life as a loving and caring homemaker for her family. She greatly enjoyed raising her family. Arlene loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren dearly and she never forgot a birthday. Arlene was a member of the Rosie the Riveter-Plain and Simple organization and a lifelong member of the Pennsboro Woman's Club. She attended the Pennsboro Church of Christ, the Nitro Church of Christ, as well as the Kanawha City Church of Christ. She was an avid quilter and Arlene never met a stranger.
She is survived by her children, Phelps Pete Taylor III (Debbie) of Pennsboro, WV and Diane Beall (Roscoe) of Davis, WV; son in laws, Steve Hayhurst of Pennsboro, WV and Terry Garner of Vienna, WV; her grandchildren, Jason Garner (Heidi) of Edmond, OK; John Garner (Kecia) of Vienna, WV; Julie Moser (Steve) of Hendersonville, TN; Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall (Jason) of Pennsboro, WV; Kara Spillman (Johnny) of Clemmons, NC; Kristen Hopson (Justin) of Daniel Island, SC; Valerie Neill (Tim) of Morgantown, WV; Jordan Taylor (Jessica) of Olathe, KS; Katie Beall of New York, NY; Elizabeth Gregory (Adam) of Canaan Valley, WV; Susan DiPetta (Michael) of Bridgeport, WV; Mitchell Beall (Milly) of Morgantown, WV, and Lauren Phillips (Justin) of Daniels, WV; 25 great grandchildren; step daughter, Barbara Ware of Winter Springs, FL, and her sister, Norita Richards of Mt. Alto, WV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Phelps P. Taylor, Jr; 2nd husband, Bobbie D. Snyder; daughters, Paula Garner; Marilyn Hayhurst, and Ellie Blankenship; step son, Tom Snyder, and her siblings, Carroll McCullough; Rosemary Doll, and Donald McCullough.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Evang. Doug Petty and Evang. Terry Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will take place from 4 - 8 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Tucker Community Foundation c Taylor Beall Snyder Fund, 100 Education Lane, Parsons, WV, 26287 or to the WV Christian Youth Camp, 12 Columbine Dr., Lost Creek, WV, 26385.
