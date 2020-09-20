ARLIE D. HALL, 74 of Gilboa passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 from injuries received in an automobile accident. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, in the Dotson-Simpson cemetery at Keslers Cross Lanes. Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
