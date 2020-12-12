ARLIE R. FULKS, 88, of Maysel, went home to be with the Lord, with family by his side on December 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arlie was married to the love of his life for 67 years. He was the son of the late Charles E. and Tishie (Bennett) Fulks. He is preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Arlie leaves behind a wife Mintie Johnson Fulks, Daughters Toni Massey (Frank) and Gail Simons (Larry), 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A walk-through viewing will be held at Clay First Baptist Church on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11 am-1pm. Due to COVID, please practice social distancing and masks are required.
A private funeral will follow the viewing at the family farm.
In lieu of flowers, per his wishes, please make donations to the Clay Volunteer Fire Dept. at Clay County Bank.