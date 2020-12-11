ARLIE R. FULKS, 88 of Maysel, went home to be with the Lord, with family by his side on December 9, 2020 injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Arlie was married to the love of his life for 67 years. He was the son of the late Charles E. and Tishie (Bennett) Fulks. He is preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Arlie leaves behind a wife Mintie (Johnson) Fulks, Daughters Toni Massey (Frank) and Gail Simons (Larry), 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A walk through viewing will be held at Clay First Baptist Church on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11 - 1 p.m., Due to Covid please practice social distancing and mask required.
A private funeral will follow the viewing at the family farm.
In lieu of flowers per his wishes, make donations to the Clay Volunteer Fire Dept. at Clay County Bank.
