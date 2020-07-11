ARLINE RUBY (WISEMAN) TALLMAN, age 95, a former resident of Belle, WV, and more recently a resident of Audra Road, Belington, WV, departed this life 3:15 a.m. Thursday, July 9 2020, in Talbott Personal Care Home at Belington, WV.
She was born February 11, 1925, at Belington, WV, a daughter of the late Lawrence Benjamin and Vinnie Lance Wiseman.
On April 21, 1943, at Oakland, MD, she was united in marriage to the late Robert Earl Tallman, Sr. who preceded her in death on December 20, 2008.
In addition to her parents, and husband Arline was preceded in death by four brothers, Moletus (Bus) Wiseman, Robert (Bob) Wiseman, Ray Wiseman, Earl Millford (Mig) Wiseman; and one sister, Rita Tallman. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Arline is survived by three sons, Robert Earl Tallman, Jr. of Long Branch, NJ, Roger Tallman and his wife Marylou, of Mogadore, OH, Ronald Tallman of Belington; two daughters, Sandra Brookover and husband Jim, of Calabash, NC, and Charline Harper of Belington, WV. Five grandchildren survive: Angela Venus, Roger Tallman, Alisha Parker, James Brookover, and Lindsey Harper; nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Arline graduated from Belington High School with the class of 1943 and worked on an assembly line during WW II making nylon fuel cells, for the war effort at B. F. Goodrich in Akron, OH. She was an employee at O J Morrison's Department Store as a sales associate in Charleston, WV, and worked at the DuPont Plant in Belle, WV, for Caterer Creations. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend whose greatest desire was to bless others by sharing Jesus.
Prayer was a very important part of Arline's life and she loved the Lord with all her heart. Her greatest joy was to encourage people and to pray with them no matter where they were. She loved to travel, go to Christian meetings all over the United States, and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a unique opportunity to pray with Golda Meir, former Prime-Minister of Israel, as well as two former governors of West Virginia. She felt that one person could make a difference and she did. She was a bright light in every way.
She attended Light of Christ Chapel in Belington and Summit Church in Elkins, WV. Her life verse was Hebrew 13:8 "Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever."
She will be missed by her family and friends and those whose lives she touched. She lives on in our hearts and lives and she would say to us "Serve the Lord with all your heart. You can make a difference in this world, give them Jesus."
Friends will be received at the Talbott Funeral Home, 56 North Brandenburg St., Belington, WV, on Tuesday, July 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., and again on Wednesday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the funeral hour when final rites will be conducted from the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jim Brookover officiating. Interment will then follow in the Concord Cemetery, near Belington.
Arline's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Talbott Personal Care Home for the great care and compassion they showed their mother during her stay there.
Due to the Governor's recent order face coverings are recommended while paying your respects in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com. The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Arline Ruby Wiseman Tallman.