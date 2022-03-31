ARLISS GLENN BLACKSHIRE SR. 89 of Manilla Ridge, Leon passed away Sunday March 27, 2022 at his home following a short illness. He attended Nitro High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for four years in the U.S. and abroad. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood. Arliss loved Jesus and was an ordained minister. He pastored several churches over the years and was a member of Hometown Independent Mission Church. He would teach and preach about Jesus at every opportunity he had. He would often say "get right or get left." He was a devoted husband to Faye Blackshire for nearly 50 years. They enjoyed traveling in their younger days, but in recent years just enjoyed their time on the farm together. He loved his sons and their families and was so proud of them all. He enjoyed hunting, working around his farm, tinkering with his tractors, helping others and was really good at supervising all projects. He loved to shoot the breeze and always had some wise crack. He will be remembered for his love of Jesus, kindness, and his stiff hand when necessary. Arliss was a truly great man…one of a kind… loved by so many. Arliss said "he will see you if you are prepared"
Born July 28, 1932 in Midway he was the son of the late Howard Odell Blackshire and Geneva Estella Blackshire. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Mackie.
Survivors include his loving wife, Faye Blackshire; sons, Arliss (Tammy) Blackshire Jr. of Aiken SC and Stephen (Lea Ann) Blackshire of Buffalo; brother, Howard Odell "Bud" (Sue) Blackshire Jr. of Cross Lanes; sisters, Jean Pritt of Tuppers Creek, Delores Cobb of Dunbar and Jo Ellen (Danny) Burdette of Charleston; grandchildren, Rhonda (Tommy) Platt, Matthew (Shayla) Blackshire, Stacie (Matt) Bowen and Kristi (Billy) Holton; 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday April 1, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Darren Persinger officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
