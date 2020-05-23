ARMA "DEE" WHITE, 65, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away May 20, 2020. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Saturday, May 23, 2020
Hamm, Bethany - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Koontz, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Miller, River - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Seagraves, Merle - 2:30 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens.
Summers, John - 2 p.m., Witcher Memorial Gardens.