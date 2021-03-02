ARMOUR "LEON" LITTON, 75, of Charleston passed away on February 26, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Leon was born on April 22, 1945 to the late Armour C. Litton and Margert Jane (Litton) Willard of Charleston. Also, to welcome him to his heavenly home was his granddaughter, Gracan Jane Monk, his lifelong best friend, Russell "Russ" Knuckles, his fur baby Acie and his brother Loy Lee Litton.
Leon leaves behind to cherish his memories; his "Babygirl" Audrey (Eric) Monk, four grandchildren that he adored, Landen, Paislynne, Lathan, Collins, the mother of his daughter, Sharon, step-son, Andrew (Cecelia) Mullins, his best friend Nicki, his nieces, nephew and a slew of close friends and family.
Leon was a Private II Class in the U.S. Army. He was a long-time member of the F.O.E. #519. He loved antique cars and motorcycles. Leon loved a variety of music especially Elvis! He also enjoyed spending weekends at the local dirt track races to watch his son-in-law race. He retired from Dana (LTC) Trucking and he spent 22 years as an over-the-road truck driver, where he enjoyed seeing the country.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Our family would like to thank Hospice Care and the nurses and staff at CAMC Memorial 5 front, for the care that was given.
