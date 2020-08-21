ARNEDA R. COMBS, 98, of Looneyville passed away August 19, 2020 at Roane General Hospital (SNF). She was born February 13, 1922 in Roane County, the daughter of the late Rector Blaine and Eliza J. (Lewis) Rowe.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Melinda) Combs of Charlottesville, Va., David (Sandy) Combs of Louisville, Ky., and Chuck (Carolyn) Combs of Nicholasville, Ky.; sisters, Ruth Dodd of Springboro, OH. and Mildred Roberts of Columbus, OH.; six grandchildren, Shannon, Brenton, Chris, Josh, Melissa and Melanie, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed her gardening, flowers, and senior citizen activities.
Service is 1 p.m., Sunday, August 23, at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Danny Whited officiating. Visiting will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be in Joe Looney Cemetery on the Combs Farm near Looneyville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Roane General Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV 25276.