ARNIE E. HAULDREN, 94, Weirton, WV, formerly of East Liverpool, OH, died Tues., May 11, 2021 in Woodland Hills Assisted Living, Weirton. Viewing 11 am Thurs., May 20, Dawson Funeral Home, East Liverpool, OH, service 1 pm by William Stout of Weirton Hgts. Mem. Bapt. Ch.; burial in Columbiana Co. Mem. Pk.

