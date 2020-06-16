Arnie Lee Gunnoe

ARNIE LEE GUNNOE, JR., of Twilight, WV passed away June 12, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.

