Arnold and Karen Shaffer

KAREN SHAFFER, 73 passed away December 28, 2020, and her husband of 28 years, ARNOLD SHAFFER, 79 passed away January 3, 2021. Both passed away from long illnesses. They were residents of Elkview.
Karen was born July 15, 1947 in Charleston, daughter of the late Otha Cornwall and Lilly Shaffer Jones. She was a homemaker and she and Arnold attended the Old Path Community Church. Arnold was born May 16, 1941 in Charleston and enjoyed hunting and farming. Arnold and Karen loved going to church, gardening and canning. They enjoyed being with family especially grandchildren. Together they liked spoiling their beloved dog, Pudgey.
They are survived by their children, Jody Jones, Joan Shaffer, Danny Baisden, Angela Beighle, Drema Smith and Lisa Nichols; they are also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arnold is also survived by his siblings, Shirley Haines, Marvin "Curtis" Shaffer and Dottie Harris.
A private graveside service will be held at the Jones Family Cemetery, Cicerone, WV.
